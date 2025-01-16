Banchero amassed 22 points (8-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 122-93 loss to the Bucks.

The third-year forward once again led the Magic in scoring on the night, and Banchero has hit for 20-plus points in three straight games since returning from an oblique strain Friday, an injury that cost him more than two months. Since rejoining the lineup, Banchero is averaging 25.3 points, 6.7 boards, 3.7 assists, 2.7 threes, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 47.1 percent (8-for-17) from beyond the arc.