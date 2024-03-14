Banchero registered a team-high 21 points (6-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds and nine assists across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 114-106 win over the Nets.

The Magic features a very balanced attack that saw all five starters plus two bench players score in double digits, but Banchero led the way. The reigning Rookie of the Year has topped 20 points in six of seven games since missing a couple contests in late February due to an illness, averaging 24.0 points, 6.4 boards, 5.7 assists and 1.3 threes over that stretch while shooting 51.7 percent from the floor.