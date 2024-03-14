Banchero registered a team-high 21 points (6-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds and nine assists across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 114-106 win over the Nets.
The Magic features a very balanced attack that saw all five starters plus two bench players score in double digits, but Banchero led the way. The reigning Rookie of the Year has topped 20 points in six of seven games since missing a couple contests in late February due to an illness, averaging 24.0 points, 6.4 boards, 5.7 assists and 1.3 threes over that stretch while shooting 51.7 percent from the floor.
More News
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Leads team with 19 points•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Gets little help in loss•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Drops 10 dimes Wednesday•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Goes for 22 points Tuesday•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Hits for 29 against Detroit•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Does it all in return•