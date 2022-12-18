Banchero closed with 31 points (9-21 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Sunday's 95-92 victory over the Celtics.

Banchero led the team in points, shots made and threes en route to his third 30-point performance of the season. Banchero tallied a season-high mark from deep, posting his highest point total since he scored a season-high 33 points Nov. 5. Banchero has scored 20 or more points in seven straight contests.