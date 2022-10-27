Banchero finished with 29 points (10-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 103-92 loss to the Cavaliers.

The star rookie has been even better than advertised, and aside from leading the Magic in scoring in what ended up being another dreadful loss, the fact that he's started his NBA career with five straight games of at least 20 points simply can't go unnoticed. Banchero has proven to be more than just a scorer, though, and he had registered at least five rebounds and/or assists in all but one of his contests to date. While the Magic are bound to struggle all season long, Banchero should be an excellent fantasy option regardless of the format.