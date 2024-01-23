Banchero registered 18 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-9 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 29 minutes during Monday's 126-99 loss to the Cavaliers.

Monday's game was the first time Banchero played less than 30 minutes since Nov. 29 against the Wizards. With the Magic down by 33 points going into the fourth quarter, the team elected to rest its starters. Banchero is averaging 25.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals over 37.0 minutes per game in January.