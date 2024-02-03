Banchero posted 23 points (10-20 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's 108-106 win over the Timberwolves.

Banchero led all players in Friday's contest in scoring while handing out a team-high half-dozen assists to boost Orlando offensively in a road victory. Banchero has handed out six or more assists in 19 games this season, including in six straight contests. He has now recorded 20 or more points in eight of his last 10 appearances.