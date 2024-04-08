Banchero registered 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 113-98 win over the Bulls.

Banchero surpassed the 20-point mark for the third consecutive game, and even though he failed to reach the 30-point plateau this time around, he still posted an excellent overall performance, leaving his mark in the rebounds and assists columns as well. Banchero has scored 20 or more points in six of his last nine appearances, a span in which he's averaging 21.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.