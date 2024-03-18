Banchero produced 29 points (11-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 111-96 win over the Raptors.

Banchero was extremely efficient Sunday, and even though his role as Orlando's go-to player on offense is not under question, his already-high fantasy value gets a sizable bump when he's shooting the ball this well. Banchero has quickly become a stat-filling machine as the season has progressed, and he has been handling well the fact that he now has a more significant responsibility on offense. He's averaging 23.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 rebounds per game since the beginning of March.