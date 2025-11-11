Banchero produced 28 points (10-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-10 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 115-112 victory over Portland.

Banchero tallied 28 points for a second straight matchup and took much better care of the basketball, as he committed only two turnovers after tallying six turnovers Sunday against Boston. The Duke product has been performing particularly well on the offensive end through the first few weeks of the 2025-26 campaign, pouring in 20 or more points in nine of his first 11 appearances, recording five double-doubles along the way.