Banchero closed Sunday's 107-98 loss to the Celtics in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 31 points (12-32 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-9 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block over 40 minutes.

Banchero continues to have himself a strong playoff series, albeit in what could very well end up being a losing effort. At this point, Orlando doesn't have the depth to match it with the Celtics. Injuries have resulted in the coaching staff being forced into some tough decisions, the most notable being that Cory Joseph is starting. Both Banchero and Franz Wagner are going to have to play out of their skins in Game 5 should they have any hopes of sending the series back to Orlando.