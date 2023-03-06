Banchero contributed 26 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Sunday's 122-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Banchero started off hot in Sunday's game against Portland, hitting his first seven shots, but then cooled off quite a bit in the second half. He still finished with a team-high 26 points on 50 percent shooting, continuing his solid production from his previous game. The rookie's field-goal percentage was starting to take a huge hit for a while, but he has improved his efficiency more recently, knocking down at least 50 percent of his shots in four of the last five contests. The same can't be said for his struggles from beyond the arc, which are still ongoing.