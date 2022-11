Banchero chipped in 18 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), one rebound and one assist over 31 minutes during Sunday's 133-103 loss to the 76ers.

By Banchero's standards, Sunday's effort wasn't his best, but it was enough to lead the team in Sunday's defeat. It may take a couple of games before he rookie returns to his pre-injury numbers, but it's only a matter of time before we see him breaking the 20-point barrier again.