Banchero had 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists and four steals across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 118-102 loss to the Clippers.

Banchero's production has been steady, but a breakout game has been elusive through four games. Still, the Duke product set a new season-high in points and steals and has provided good secondary numbers in the early going.