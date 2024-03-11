Banchero totaled 19 points (6-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 111-97 loss to the Pacers.

Banchero logged a solid total amid Jalen Suggs' (thigh) and Markelle Fultz's (knee) absence. Banchero is one of the only players on the roister to avoid injury this season, as he's played and started in 62 games. The Duke product has been critical to the team's success this season, and the forward has improved in almost every statistical category after a promising rookie season.