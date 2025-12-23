Banchero closed Monday's 120-97 loss to the Warriors with 21 points (7-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds and seven assists across 34 minutes.

Banchero's work off the glass helped to offset a mediocre shooting night, finishing tied with Quinten Post for a game-high 12 rebounds. Banchero's numbers rose quickly after his 10-game absence, but his production has plateaued over the last three games, averaging 23.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists over the span.