Banchero totaled 30 points (10-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 123-115 loss to the Grizzlies.

Banchero had an awful first half shooting the ball, going just 2-of-9 from the field for eight points while adding five boards and two assists. However, the Magic forward wasted no time in turning things around in the second half, racking up 20 points in the third quarter alone on 7-of-9 shooting before finishing with a team-high 30 points on the night. It was Banchero's fourth 30-point game this season, and he's also recorded at least 20 points in three straight.