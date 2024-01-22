Banchero registered 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 105-87 win over Miami.

Banchero led all Magic players in scoring and rebounds while connecting on a team-best trio of threes and handing out a pair of assists in a double-double performance. Banchero has hauled in 10 or more rebounds in 10 games this year, scoring at least 20 points in nine of those 10 contests. Banchero has now recorded three or more threes in nine outings.