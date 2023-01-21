Banchero ended with 11 points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 123-110 win over New Orleans.

Banchero was unusually passive in the victory, scoring fewer than 20 points for the fifth straight game. After a strong start to the season, Banchero has certainly slowed of late, sitting outside the top 160 over the past month. While he should be viewed as a must-roster player, his struggles shooting the ball have become a real issue when it comes to his overall appeal. With that said, poor shooting is nothing new when it comes to rookie players, so managers should not be at all surprised.