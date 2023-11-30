Banchero (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Wizards.

Banchero turned his right ankle in the third quarter of Wednesday's win over Washington and has been diagnosed with a sprain. However, he'll likely be able to suit up in the first half of a back-to-back set Friday. He was limited to six points in 27 minutes during Wednesday's matchup but had topped 20 points in his previous five appearances.