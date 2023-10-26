Banchero recorded 12 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 116-86 victory over the Rockets.

Banchero didn't have his best performance in this season opener, but the Magic didn't need to rely heavily on him, as Orlando cruised to a massive 30-point victory against the Rockets. One subpar outing is not going to define Banchero by any means, especially after a rookie campaign in which he averaged 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. While this is not the start of the season fantasy managers hoped for him, Banchero should remain the Magic's main offensive threat on a game-to-game basis as the season progresses.