Magic's Paolo Banchero: Massive scoring effort in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Banchero closed with 39 points (13-27 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 9-12 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 128-126 loss to the Pacers.
Banchero did his part and more, pouring in a season-best 39 points, though it wasn't enough to prevent a disappointing defeat. On the year, the power forward has now reached the 30-point mark 11 times, with four of those performances coming in March. Banchero entered Monday's contest shooting just 30.9 percent from beyond the arc with 1.2 made threes per game but went on to knock down four triples, his highest single-game total since draining five threes Feb. 19.
More News
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Notches 20 points in blowout loss•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Double-double not enough vs. OKC•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Scores team-high 27 points•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Nets 25 points with full line•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Scores 33 in blowout win•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Big double-double in Saturday's win•