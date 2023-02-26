Banchero closed Saturday's 121-108 loss to the Pacers with 19 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, one block and one steal over 33 minutes.

Banchero wasn't terrible in the loss, shooting at least 50 percent from the floor for just the second time in the past 14 games. While it has been a solid rookie season, his efficiency from both the field and the charity stripe remains an issue. Add to that the fact that he contributes very little on the defensive end and you are left with a viable 12-team asset with very little room to move in terms of overall value.