Banchero won the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year Award on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Banchero was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft and had a successful rookie season, missing only 10 games. He averaged the most points (20.0), third-most assists (3.7) and the fifth-most rebounds (6.9) among all rookies. However, Banchero can take his game up another level by improving upon his 42.7 field-goal percentage and 29.8 three-point percentage in his sophomore campaign.