Banchero supplied 20 points (4-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 12-15 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 109-102 loss to the Bucks.

Banchero finished three assists shy of a triple-double, leading the team in assists and shots made at the free throw line against Milwaukee. Banchero has tallied a double-double on four occasions this season.