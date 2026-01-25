Banchero posted 27 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 10-12 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes during Saturday's 119-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

After coughing up the ball eight times over his previous two appearances, Banchero did a much better job taking care of it in this one, while also doing an excellent job defensively on Evan Mobley - helping hold Cleveland's star forward to just 13 points on 4-for-14 shooting. Unfortunately, the end result was another loss for Orlando and the Magic have now dropped three straight games.