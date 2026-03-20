Banchero registered 20 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Thursday's 130-111 loss to the Hornets.

Banchero's 28 minutes of action marked his lowest playing time in a single game since Jan. 6, as he was sidelined for the final frame of the lopsided defeat. The performance highlighted Banchero's recent scoring inconsistencies; while he has surpassed the 30-point mark in three of his last 10 outings, he has also been held to scoring in the teens for three of those same 10 contests. Despite the scoring fluctuations and a poor shooting night from the floor Thursday, Banchero remained an active playmaker, dishing out seven assists for the third time in his last six games.