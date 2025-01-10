Banchero (oblique) is available for Friday's game versus the Bucks.
As expected, Banchero will return to action Friday after missing Orlando's last 34 contests due to a right oblique strain. While the star forward will likely operate on a minutes restriction, he should reclaim his starting spot from either Caleb Houstan or Tristan da Silva against Milwaukee.
