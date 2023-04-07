Banchero (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nets.
After some confusion with Orlando's injury report, Banchero will officially miss both halves of the Magic's current back-to-back set. The rookie's final chance to suit up this season will come Sunday in Miami, but the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year will likely sit that contest out, as well.
