Banchero (back) won't play Friday against the Nets.
Banchero will miss his second consecutive contest since the Magic have been eliminated from postseason contention. The rookie could possibly sit out the rest of the year to avoid the risk of further injury to his back. Expect Chuma Okeke and Bol Bol to see increased minutes Friday with Banchero unavailable.
