Magic's Paolo Banchero: Out again Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Banchero (groin) won't play Tuesday against the Nets.
Banchero will miss a third straight game, and the Magic ruling him out a day in advance suggests that he might be out a bit longer beyond Tuesday. For now, consider him highly questionable for Thursday's game against the Clippers.
