Banchero (groin) will not play Wednesday against the Spurs.

Banchero continues to be ruled out a day in advance of games and has yet to be cleared for contact. This will mark his 10th straight game on the shelf, and he remains without a timetable for a return. Coach Jamahl Mosley said Banchero is "still doing a lot of non-contact things" and they "continue to see and monitor how he responds to each treatment each day." It sounds like fantasy managers can treat Banchero as week-to-week until he ramps up activity during practice.