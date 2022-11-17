Banchero said Wednesday that his ankle injury is progressing, but he expects to be sidelined for at least another week, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Banchero has already missed four games due to a left ankle sprain. In the rookie phenom's absence, Chuma Okeke, Mo Bamba and Bol Bol should continue to see extended minutes. Based on Banchero's timetable, next Friday's game versus Philadelphia will be his first opportunity to return.