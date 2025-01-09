Banchero (oblique) will remain out for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves but will return to action Friday versus the Bucks, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

After being diagnosed with a torn right oblique following an Oct. 30 loss to the Bulls, Banchero has missed 33 straight games and will be out again Thursday, but he's on the cusp of returning following a lengthy absence. He'll likely move back into the starting five Friday, but he could be operating under a slight minutes restriction as he works his way fully back into game shape. Banchero was off to a strong start to the season before getting hurt, averaging 29.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.2 three-pointers in 36.4 minutes through five games.