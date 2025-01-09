Banchero (oblique) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves.
Banchero won't play in the front end of the back-to-back set, but the third-year forward is expected to put an end to his 34-game absence Friday against the Bucks. Given the extensive time that he's missed due to a right oblique tear, Banchero will likely be operating under a minute restriction Friday.
More News
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Out Thursday, playing Friday•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Set to return Thursday or Friday•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Goes through full practice•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Won't play Monday•