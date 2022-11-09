Banchero (ankle) is out Wednesday against the Mavericks, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

The rookie sprained his left ankle during the second half of Monday's loss to the Rockets. Wednesday marks the first absence of his career. Given his usage rate, value should open up in daily fantasy formats. Chuma Okeke has seen the most minutes with Banchero off the floor, while Wendell Carter sees the biggest usage rate jump at plus-8.5 percent. Franz Wagner leads the team in usage at 30.2 percent without Banchero on the court.