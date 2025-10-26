Banchero contributed 24 points (7-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 36 minutes in Saturday's 110-98 loss to the Bulls.

Banchero had a bounce-back performance in the scoring column after posting just 11 points in Friday's loss to Atlanta. However, the star forward struggled with efficiency once again. He's shooting just 34.0 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from three-point range thus far. On a positive note, the 22-year-old was one of two Orlando players with double-digit rebounds Saturday, securing his second double-double in three regular-season games.