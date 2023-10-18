Banchero ended with five points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 20 minutes in Tuesday's 104-92 preseason loss to the Pelicans.

Banchero made his presence felt across the board but struggled massively as a scoring threat, though based on his track record, there's a strong chance this was nothing but an off night for the 2022-23 Rookie of the Year. Banchero will aim to build off a stellar rookie year in which he averaged 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.