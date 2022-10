Banchero ended with 18 points (6-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), three rebounds and four assists over 32 minutes during Sunday's 114-105 loss to the Mavericks.

Banchero failed to reach the 20-point mark for the first time this season and had a rough outing from the field, but this might have been nothing more than a bad performance from the star rookie. He's been Orlando's best player by a wide margin in the first two weeks of the campaign and should bounce back when facing the Thunder on Tuesday.