Banchero notched 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 124-119 win over the Nuggets.

The 21-year-old forward has scored at least 23 points in three straight games as he looks to improve on last season's Rookie of the Year performance. Banchero's shooting has taken a big step forward in 2023-24, especially from three-point range, and he's drained 51.4 percent of his attempts from long range in November after shooting just 29.8 percent from beyond the arc last year. That's led to 21.9 points a game on the month, and he may just be scratching the surface of his offensive upside.