Banchero ended Sunday's 111-99 victory over the Pistons with 20 points (6-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 35 minutes.

Banchero handed out a team-high assist total while hauling in a team-high-tying half-dozen rebounds and ending as one of two Magic players with 20 or more points in an all-around performance. Banchero has posted at least 20 points in six straight outings while adding at least five rebounds and five assists in four of those contests.