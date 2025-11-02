Magic's Paolo Banchero: Posts massive double-double in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Banchero finished with 28 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 26 minutes of Saturday's 125-94 win over the Wizards.
The Magic have seemingly stabilized after a quiet start to their season with this being their second win in a row. The Magic took their foot off the gas early on in this one due to the lopsided score, making Banchero's line even more impressive. The star forward is averaging 23.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers to open the campaign.
