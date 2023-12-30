Banchero closed with 29 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 117-108 victory over the Knicks.

Banchero and Franz Wagner once again teamed up to lead the surprising Magic to their 19th win through 31 games this season. Wagner led the team with 32 points, but Banchero wasn't far off with 29 of his own while also grabbing 10 boards. Banchero has scored at least 23 points in four of his past five contests, averaging 23.8 points on 42.4 percent shooting from the field over that span.