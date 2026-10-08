Banchero supplied 11 points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), one rebound and five assists across 15 minutes in Wednesday's 122-118 preseason win over the Grizzlies.

Banchero struggled from the field but got to the line 10 times and repeatedly set up Wendell Carter and Desmond Bane while playing only two quarters. The offense ran primarily through Franz Wagner, with Banchero often working off the ball, a scheme that could ultimately help the Duke product's bottom line after logging a regression in his scoring average last season.