Banchero produced 26 points (8-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-11 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block over 34 minutes during Thursday's 131-124 loss to the Jazz.

Banchero got hot from deep and posted his fifth 20-plus-point game over his past six appearances. During that stretch, the Rookie of the Year candidate is averaging 23.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals-plus-blocks in 33.5 minutes.