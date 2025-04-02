Banchero finished Tuesday's 116-105 victory over San Antonio with 24 points (9-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 33 minutes.

Banchero tied the game-high mark in scoring while logging his 18th consecutive contest with at least 20 points. The star forward also racked up 10 rebounds en route to his ninth double-double on the season. However, the 22-year-old struggled from beyond the arc once again, and over his last five outings, he has shot only 16.7 percent from downtown. On the bright side, Banchero became just the third player in NBA history aged 22 or younger to record at least 4,000 points, 1,300 rebounds and 900 assists during his first three seasons, joining elite company in LeBron James and Luka Doncic.