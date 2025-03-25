Banchero registered 30 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-12 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 40 minutes during Monday's 118-106 victory over the Lakers.

The star forward finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Franz Wagner (32 points) Monday. Banchero has scored at least 30 points in five of his last six outings, and he hasn't scored fewer than 20 points since Feb. 25. Additionally, Banchero found success getting to the charity stripe, and he put up double-digit free-throw attempts for the third time in his last four appearances.