Banchero is gearing up for his fifth NBA season in 2026-27.

The Magic made no significant additions or subtractions to the team this offseason that would noticeably impact Banchero's outlook. That sets him up as one of the club's top playmakers along with Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane, but Banchero continues to carry concerns in category-based fantasy leagues for his high turnover rate and dodgy shooting efficiency. The star forward has averaged at least 22 points, six rebounds, four assists and nearly one steal in three consecutive years, but he's also averaged at least three turnovers during that time and has never shot at least 46 percent from the floor or 78 percent from the free-throw line in his career.