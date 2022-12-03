Banchero closed with 22 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 107-96 loss to Cleveland.

Banchero missed seven games in November but didn't miss a beat while on the sidelines, and the rookie forward has logged 30-plus minutes in each of his five appearances since returning to action, reaching the 20-point mark in his last three outings. He's averaging 22.6 points per game since the beginning of November, and he should remain a must-start player in all formats.