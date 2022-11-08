Banchero is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Mavericks with a left ankle sprain.

Banchero's injury comes after posting back-to-back outings with at least thirty points. If the 2022 No. 1 overall pick doesn't play Wednesday, Chuma Okeke should be in line for extended minutes. Banchero doesn't seem to have picked up a serious injury and should be able to play Friday against the Suns if he can't go against Dallas.