Banchero finished with nine points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 106-103 loss to the Lakers.

Banchero won't be happy with the start to his second season. Through three games, he has compiled averages of 11.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting a mere 37.5 percent from the field. He'll look to bounce back against the Clippers on Tuesday.